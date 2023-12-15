Liberia: U.S. Sanctions Best Christmas Gift for Liberia

The Liberian and American flags being hoisted in Monrovia streets (file photo).

--Cllr. Gongloe says

Former Liberian presidential candidate Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe has lauded the United States government through its Treasury Department for sanctioning Liberian officials, saying it's Liberia's best Christmas gift.

"I read about the sanctioning of government officials, this is the best Christmas gift that's laudable because past governments including the current government have shown no interest and willingness to combat corruption," said Cllr. Gongloe.

The Liberian People's Party (LPP) former presidential candidate addressed a team of journalists in Monrovia Thursday, 14 December 2023 when he described the US Sanctions as a major international assistance given to the people of Liberia.

The U.S. Government has sanctioned nine senior officials of President George Manneh Weah's regime for corruption.

The latest on the sanction list are Finance Minister Samuel Tweah, and Senators Albert T. Chue and Emmanuel Nuquay.

Earlier on 8 December 2023, the U.S. Treasury Department designated Monrovia Mayor and ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) secretary general Jefferson Koijee.

The U.S. had earlier sanctioned Margibi County Senator-elect Nathaniel McGill, River Cess County Senator-elect Bill Twehway, and former Solicitor General Cllr. Saymah Syrenius Cephus.

Other sanctioned officials are Nimba Senator Prince Y. Johnson and Grand Cape Mount Senator Varney G. Sherman.

According to Cllr. Gongloe, corruption undermines the rights of the people.

Due to corruption, he said food production, road networks, and health facilities are down, and those are things that are connected to the survival of human beings.

He thanked the United States government for sanctioning the Liberian officials because this would serve as a clear notice to the incoming government that you can't engage in corruption by stealing the people's money and go scot-free.

According to him, the decision of the United States government through its Treasury Department to have imposed sanctions on officials here is a great assistance given to the people of Liberia.

Gongloe noted that Liberia has sufficient resources that can generate income to benefit the lives of every citizen.

"Imagine our citizens are taking risks crossing the Sahara Desert going to Europe due to the hardship that has engulfed the country. Government is a place to serve and honor, not to steal," said Cllr. Gongloe.