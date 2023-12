Lower Bong County — More than ten people have been reported dead when a fuel tanker exploded on the Mulbah Hill, lower Bong County after residents tried to siphon petrol out of it.

The tanker was involved in an accident on Tuesday afternoon which caused it to veer off the road and topple on its side, the police said on Tuesday.

"Some people went there to take fuel from the tanker, in the process the tanker exploded," said a police officer.

Details to Follow soon..