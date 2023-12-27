Liberia: Bong County Tanker Explosion - Phebe Hospital Overwhelmed As Death Toll Rises to 15

26 December 2023
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Selma Lomax

Tototo — Bong County is still reeling from shock and grief following Tuesday's accident, where 15 people have now been confirmed killed and 36 others wounded after a fuel tanker exploded in Totota, lower Bong County.

FrontPageAfrica gathered the hospital is full, owing to the large number of patients from the incident. Doctors and nurses who were not on duty have been called to reinforce service.

https://web.facebook.com/61554367384110/videos/1062962148185477

Bong County Health Officer, Dr. Cynthia Blapooh said: "Unfortunately, we still have a lot of critically ill patients, including children and a pregnant woman, a total of 36 people."

The tanker was involved in an accident on Tuesday afternoon which caused it to veer off the road and topple on its side, the police said on Tuesday.

"Some people went there to take fuel from the tanker, in the process the tanker exploded," said a police officer.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...

