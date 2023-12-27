Egypt: Sports Min Opens Arab Basketball Championship

26 December 2023
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Youth and Sports,Dr. Ashraf Sobhi inaugurated the 25th Arab Basketball Championship competitions.

The tournament will continue until January 3, with the participation of 9 teams, in the indoor hall of Cairo Stadium.

The opening witnessed a presentation of the wheelchair basketball team, in the presence of Dr. Magdy Abu Freikha, President of the Egyptian Basketball Federation and Vice President of the Arab Federation, Abdullah Shalaby, Secretary-General of the Arab Federation, Abdel Rahman Al-Massad, Vice President of the Arab Federation, Mohamed Fathy, member of the Board of Directors of the Federation and director of the tournament, in addition to Amr Moselhy, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Egyptian Federation, Ayman Ali, head of the mission of the Egyptian national team in the tournament and member of the Board of Directors of the Egyptian Federation, Wael Lotfy, Director General of the Arab Federation.

Egypt on Tuesday 26/12/2023will meet with its UAE counterpart in the first match of the tournament, to meet with Kuwait tomorrow and Tunisia on Thursday.

Egypt is in Group B alongside the UAE, Kuwait, Tunisia and Morocco, while Group A includes Mauritania, Algeria and Somalia in addition to Libya

