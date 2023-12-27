Mauritania: Amir Abdou Names 27 Players for Mauritania's Third Afcon

26 December 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

● Mauritania will play its third TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations

● Coach Amir Abdou has named a provisional squad of 27

● Mauritania are in Group D with Algeria, Burkina Faso and Angola

Mauritania coach head coach, Amir Abdou has named 27 players that will most likely make up the final squad to represent the nation at next month's TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Ivory Coast 2023.

The Mauritanian team finds itself in group D alongside Algeria, Burkina Faso and Angola and go into the competition carrying the underdogs tag.

PROVISIONAL SQUAD:

GOALKEEPERS

Babacar Niasse

Babacar Diop

Namori Diaw

DEFENDERS

Lamine Ba

Dellah Yali

El Hassen Houeibib

Nouh M. El Abd

Bakary N'Diaye

Khadim Diaw

Ali Abeid

Ibrahima Keita

MIDFIELDERS:

Guessouma Fofana

Mouhsine Buddha

Oumar Ngom

Omaré Gassama

Bakari Camara

Sidi Ahmed M El Abd

El Hadji Ba

Abdallahi Mahmoud

FORWARDS:

Hemeya Tanji

Aboubakar Kamara

Souleymane Anne

Aboubakary Koita

Pope Ibnou Ba

Souleymane Doukara

Idrissa Thiam

Amar Sidi Bouna

All selections are provisional until the final list of 27 players is announced by CAF after the final submission on Wednesday, 03 January.

