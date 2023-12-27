Mauritania: Amir Abdou Names 27 Players for Mauritania's Third Afcon

● Mauritania will play its third TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations
● Coach Amir Abdou has named a provisional squad of 27
● Mauritania are in Group D with Algeria, Burkina Faso and Angola
Mauritania coach head coach, Amir Abdou has named 27 players that will most likely make up the final squad to represent the nation at next month's TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Ivory Coast 2023.
The Mauritanian team finds itself in group D alongside Algeria, Burkina Faso and Angola and go into the competition carrying the underdogs tag.
PROVISIONAL SQUAD:
GOALKEEPERS
Babacar Niasse
Babacar Diop
Namori Diaw
DEFENDERS
Lamine Ba
Dellah Yali
El Hassen Houeibib
Nouh M. El Abd
Bakary N'Diaye
Khadim Diaw
Ali Abeid
Ibrahima Keita
MIDFIELDERS:
Guessouma Fofana
Mouhsine Buddha
Oumar Ngom
Omaré Gassama
Bakari Camara
Sidi Ahmed M El Abd
El Hadji Ba
Abdallahi Mahmoud
FORWARDS:
Hemeya Tanji
Aboubakar Kamara
Souleymane Anne
Aboubakary Koita
Pope Ibnou Ba
Souleymane Doukara
Idrissa Thiam
Amar Sidi Bouna
All selections are provisional until the final list of 27 players is announced by CAF after the final submission on Wednesday, 03 January.