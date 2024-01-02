South Africa: Anti-Apartheid Photographer Peter Magubane Dies

Renowned photojournalist and anti-apartheid activist Peter Magubane has passed away at the age of 91.

His family confirmed the news, citing ill health as the cause.

Magubane rose to prominence through his powerful, evocative images documenting pivotal moments in South Africa's struggle against apartheid, most notably the 1976 Soweto Uprising.

The struggle stalwart became Nelson Mandela's official photographer following his release from prison in the early 1990s. His fearless storytelling earned him international acclaim, numerous awards, and the unwavering respect of his nation.

He faced immense personal risk for his work, enduring harassment, beatings, and even detention for his defiance against the oppressive regime.

He would have celebrated his 92nd birthday on January 18.