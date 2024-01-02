South Africa: Tributes Pour in for Legendary Photographer, Peter Magubane

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture Minister, Zizi Kodwa, has expressed his sadness at the passing of distinguished photographer and anti-apartheid activist Dr Peter Magubane.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has paid tribute to veteran photographer and activist Peter Magubane, who passed away at the age of 91 on Monday.

"I have learned with great sadness of the passing of... Peter Magubane. On behalf of government and the nation, I offer my deep condolences to the Magubane family, our veteran's friends and his countless associates around the country and globally.

"For most of his life, Peter Magubane created iconic visual records of our struggle for freedom and of the full range of life in our country.

"He documented our nation and the early years of freedom of President Nelson Mandela with a prosaic passion that was powered as much by what he felt from the heart as what he saw through his lens.

"He has sadly left us at the start of the year in which we are marking 30 years of freedom. As we revisit our journey to freedom and the progression of our democratic dispensation, Peter Magubane's imagery will be an important part of our reflections.

"May his soul rest in peace," said President Ramaphosa.

The life and times of an icon

Magubane was born on 18 January 1932 Vrededorp (now Pageview, a suburb of Johannesburg), and grew up in Sophiatown. He began taking photographs as a schoolboy.

In 1954, he read a copy of Drum magazine, which detailed the effects of apartheid. He decided he wanted to be part of the magazine.

Magubane started employment at Drum as a driver. After six months of odd jobs, he was given a photography assignment under the mentorship of Jürgen Schadeberg, the chief photographer. He covered the 1955 African National Congress (ANC) convention.

Magubane photographed most of South Africa's historic moments, such as Sharpeville in 1960 and Nelson Mandela's Rivonia trial in 1964.

He was arrested in June 1969 while photographing protesters outside Pretoria Central Prison, where Winnie Madikizela Mandela was jailed. Magubane was later held in solitary confinement for 586 days.

Magubane has worked for Rand Daily Mail and has worked on assignments for Time magazine, the United Nations and Sports Illustrated photographing a series about the South African teenage runner, Zola Budd.

Following Mandela's release from prison, Magubane became his official photographer in 1990, until he became the country's President.

Magubane received several prestigious awards and honours throughout his illustrious career. Some of the notable recognitions he received include the Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Press Photographers' Association (NPPA).

In 2017, Magubane was honoured with the Order of Luthuli in silver.

Other notable achievements include:

1958 - First black South African to win a photographic prize in the country - first and third prizes were awarded to him for Best Press pictures of the year.

1985 - Robert Capa Gold Medal.

1986 - Dr. Erich Salomon Award.

1992 - Special Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism.

1995 - Martin Luther King Luthuli Award.

1997 - Lifetime Achievement Award from the Mother Jones Foundation and Leica Cameras.

1997 - Fellowship by the Tom Hopkinson School of Journalism and Cultural Studies, University of Wales, Cardiff

1999 - Order for Meritorious Service Class II from President Mandela.

2003 - Honorary Doctorate degree from the University of South Africa.

2006 - Honorary Doctorate of Philosophy from the University of Fort Hare.

2006 - Honorary Doctorate of Technology from the Tshwane University of Technology.

2006 - Doctor of Law (honoris causa) Rhodes University.

2008 - Honorary Fellowship from the Royal Photographic Society, UK.

2010 - Cornell Capa Infinity Award from the International Center of Photography.

2010 - Honorary doctorate degree from Columbia College (Chicago).

2015 - Nat Nakasa Award for Media Integrity.

He published a total of 17 books, two of which were banned by the apartheid regime.

Tributes

Morakane Mosupyoe, the Gauteng MEC of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation described the passing of Magubane as a heart wrenching loss.

"Magubane's photography became a vital tool in documenting the realities of apartheid and the struggles of black South Africans.

"Peter Magubane was a luminary, a visionary photographer whose lens captured the essence of an era, revealing truths, and telling stories that went beyond mere images. His commitment to documenting the struggles, triumphs and everyday lives of people during apartheid was unparalleled.

"Through his lens, he not only captured moments but also echoed the aspirations and resilience of a nation. The legacy that Peter Magubane leaves behind is not solely within the frames of his photographs but in the hearts and minds of all who were touched by his work.

"His courage, perseverance, and unwavering commitment to his craft serve as an inspiration to generations of storytellers and activists. During this time of mourning, may the memories you shared with Peter bring you comfort and solace.

"His impact on the world will forever be remembered and cherished. Please accept my deepest condolences. My thoughts and prayers are with you, the Magubane family, and all those affected by this profound loss," said Mosupyoe.

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa, wrote on social media: "South Africa has lost a freedom fighter, a masterful storyteller and lensman. Recognised in the 'Van Toeka Af Living Legends Recognition Series', Dr Peter Magubane fearlessly documented apartheid's injustices. My thoughts and prayers are with Dr Magubane's family."