South Africa: Foundations Mourns the Passing of Ntate Peter Magubane

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture Minister, Zizi Kodwa, has expressed his sadness at the passing of distinguished photographer and anti-apartheid activist Dr Peter Magubane.

press release

It is with deep sadness that we have learned of the passing of Peter Magubane. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.

As an activist and documentary photographer, he was renowned for his courage in the face of apartheid state brutality. His photographic record of the life and times of Nelson Mandela is both extensive and full of emblematic images.

At critical moments during the years of struggle, he provided support to Mandela's family members.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation worked closely with Ntate Magubane over the years on a variety of projects. In 2008 we became the custodians of his original exhibition "Mandela: Man of the People" and have presented versions of it to the public in our own facility and in partner institutions.

We will miss Ntate Magubane's dry sense of humour and his sharp eye, and will always value a body of work carrying great historical and artistic significance.

Hamba Kahle Ntate.