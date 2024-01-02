Nigeria: Election Is Over, It's Time to Work Together, Tinubu Tells Atiku, Obi

officialABAT/PremiumTimes
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
1 January 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)

As the candidate of the ruling party, APC, Mr Tinubu defeated Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

President Bola Tinubu has again appealed to his opponents in last year's presidential election to join him in making Nigerian work.

Mr Tinubu said this in his News Year broadcast Monday morning.

As the candidate of the ruling party, APC, Mr Tinubu defeated Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party who came second and third respectively in the closely fought election.

Both candidates challenged the result of the election but lost in the courts. They have, however, refused to participate or ask their supporters to participate in the Tinubu administration.

Details later...

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.