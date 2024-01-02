Nigeria: Election Is Over, It's Time to Work Together, Tinubu Tells Atiku, Obi

As the candidate of the ruling party, APC, Mr Tinubu defeated Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

President Bola Tinubu has again appealed to his opponents in last year's presidential election to join him in making Nigerian work.

Mr Tinubu said this in his News Year broadcast Monday morning.

As the candidate of the ruling party, APC, Mr Tinubu defeated Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party who came second and third respectively in the closely fought election.

Both candidates challenged the result of the election but lost in the courts. They have, however, refused to participate or ask their supporters to participate in the Tinubu administration.

Details later...