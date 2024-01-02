Nigeria: In New Year Broadcast, Tinubu Offers Hope Despite Difficult Choices in National Interest

In his first new year broadcast, President Bola Tinubu, this morning offered Nigerians hope of a new dawn, stating that all the difficult decisions he had taken since assuming office were in the overall interest of the country.

The president, who promised all Nigerians equal opportunities, also admitted that the harsh economic realities in the country were already taking toll on the Nigerian people.

At the same time, prominent Nigerian leaders, have also begun to set new targets, while sending in their New Year wishes to the Nigerian people.

Welcoming Nigerians to 2024, Tinubu urged the people to lift up their hands to Almighty God, in gratitude, for His grace and benevolence to the country and lives last year.

According to him, "Though the past year was a very challenging one, it was eventful in so many ways.

"For our country, it was a transition year that saw a peaceful, orderly and successful transfer of power from one administration to another, marking yet another remarkable step in our 24 years of unbroken democracy.

"It was a year, you the gracious people of this blessed nation, entrusted your faith in me with a clear mandate to make our country better, to revamp our economy, restore security within our borders, revitalise our floundering industrial sector, boost agricultural production, increase national productivity and set our country on an irreversible path towards national greatness that we and future generations will forever be proud of.

"The task of building a better nation and making sure we have a Nigeria society that cares for all her citizens is the reason I ran to become your President. It was the core of my Renewed Hope campaign message on the basis of which you voted me as President.

"Everything I have done in office, every decision I have taken and every trip I have undertaken outside the shores of our land, since I assumed office on 29 May 2023, have been done in the best interest of our country.

"Over the past seven months of our administration, I have taken some difficult and yet necessary decisions to save our country from fiscal catastrophe.

"One of those decisions was the removal of fuel subsidy which had become an unsustainable financial burden on our country for more than four decades.

"Another was the removal of the chokehold of few people on our foreign exchange system that benefitted only the rich and the most powerful among us. Without doubt, these two decisions brought some discomfort to individuals, families and businesses."

The President said the difficult decisions he has taken in the past seven months he assumed office have been in the best interest of the country.

He also assured that the Port Harcourt and the Dangote refineries would start refining locally this year, even as hepromised workers that his government would implement a new national minimum wage this year.

The President acknowledged the fact that the harsh economic realities has taken a toll on the people.

His words: "I am well aware that for some time now the conversations and debates have centred on the rising cost of living, high inflation which is now above 28% and the unacceptable high under-employment rate.

"From the boardrooms at Broad Street in Lagos to the main-streets of Kano and Nembe Creeks in Bayelsa, I hear the groans of Nigerians, who work hard every day to provide for themselves and their families.

"I am not oblivious to the expressed and sometimes unexpressed frustrations of my fellow citizens. I know for a fact that some of our compatriots are even asking if this is how our administration wants to renew their hope.

"Dear Compatriots, take this from me: the time may be rough and tough, however, our spirit must remain unbowed because tough times never last. We are made for this period, never to flinch, never to falter.

"The socio-economic challenges of today should energize and rekindle our love and faith in the promise of Nigeria. Our current circumstances should make us resolve to work better for the good of our beloved nation.

"Our situation should make us resolve that this new year 2024, each and everyone of us will commit to be better citizens. Silently, we have worked to free captives from abductors.

"While we can't beat our chest yet that we had solved all the security problems, we are working hard to ensure that we all have peace of mind in our homes, places of work and on the roads.

"Having laid the groundwork of our economic recovery plans within the last seven months of 2023, we are now poised to accelerate the pace of our service delivery across sectors.

"Just this past December during COP28 in Dubai, the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, and I agreed and committed to a new deal to speed up the delivery of the Siemens Energy power project that will ultimately deliver reliable supply of electricity to our homes and businesses under the Presidential Power Initiative which began in 2018.

"Other power installation projects to strengthen the reliability of our transmission lines and optimise the integrity of our National grid are ongoing across the country."

Tinubu said his administration recognised that no meaningful economic transformation can happen without steady electricity supply, adding, "In 2024, we are moving a step further in our quest to restart local refining of petroleum products with Port Harcourt Refinery, and the Dangote Refinery which shall fully come on stream.

"To ensure constant food supply, security and affordability, we will step up our plan to cultivate 500,000 hectares of farmlands across the country to grow maize, rice, wheat, millet and other staple crops.

"We launched the dry season farming with 120,000 hectares of land in Jigawa State last November under our National Wheat Development Programme.

"In this new year, we will race against time to ensure all the fiscal and tax policies reforms we need to put in place are codified and simplified to ensure the business environment does not destroy value."

Speaking on the foreign trips he had embarked on since assumption of office, Tinubu said, "On every foreign trip I have embarked on, my message to investors and other business people has been the same. Nigeria is ready and open for business.

"I will fight every obstacle that impedes business competitiveness in Nigeria and I will not hesitate to remove any clog hindering our path to making Nigeria a destination of choice for local and foreign investments.

"In my 2024 Budget presentation to the National Assembly, I listed my administration's eight priority areas to include national defence and internal security, job creation, macro-economic stability, investment environment optimization, human capital development, poverty reduction and social security.

"Because we take our development agenda very seriously, our 2024 budget reflects the premium we placed on achieving our governance objectives. We will work diligently to make sure every Nigerian feels the impact of their government.

"The economic aspirations and the material well-being of the poor, the most vulnerable and the working people shall not be neglected. It is in this spirit that we are going to implement a new national living wage for our industrious workers this new year.

"It is not only good economics to do this, it is also a morally and politically correct thing to do.I took an oath to serve this country and give my best at all times. Like I said in the past, no excuse for poor performance from any of my appointees will be good enough.

"It is the reason I put in place a Policy Coordination, Evaluation, Monitoring and Delivery Unit in the Presidency to make sure that governance output improves the living condition of our people.

"We have set the parameters for evaluation. Within the first quarter of this new year, Ministers and Heads of Agencies with a future in this administration that I lead will continue to show themselves."

According to him, his major ambition in government as a Senator in the aborted Third Republic, as Governor of Lagos State for eight years and now as the President is to build a fair and equitable society and close the widening inequality.

"While I believe the rich should enjoy their legitimately-earned wealth, our minimum bargain must be that, any Nigerian that works hard and diligent enough will have a chance to get ahead in life.

"I must add that because God didn't create us with equal talents and strengths, I can not guarantee that we will have equal outcomes when we work hard. But my government, in this new year 2024 and beyond, will work to give every Nigerian equal opportunity to strive and to thrive.

"For the new year to yield all its good benefits to us as individuals and collectively as a people we must be prepared to play our part. The job of building a prosperous nation is not the job of the President, Governors, Ministers, Lawmakers and government officials alone.

"Our destinies are connected as members of this household of Nigeria. Our language, creed, ethnicity and religious beliefs even when they are not same should never make us work at cross purposes.

"In this new year, let us resolve that as joint-heirs to the Nigerian Commonwealth, we will work for the peace, progress and stability of our country."

The president, however, told his political opponents in the last election that the election was over.

"It's time for all of us to work together for the sake of our country. We must let the light each of us carries - men and women, young and old - shine bright and brighter to illuminate our path to a glorious dawn," he said.

Akpabio: Let's Renew Our Hope in Nigeria

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has congratulated Nigerians for making it to the New Year and advised them to renew their hope that Nigeria could be better.

Akpabio stated this in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh.

The Senate President expressed optimism that with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the driving seat, Nigeria was on course to regaining its enviable place in the comity of nations.

"I wish to use the occasion of this New Year to congratulate our country men and women for successfully stepping into 2024. I wish to reassure you that things will turn for the better in the year 2024. Keep believing in us and we shall surely deliver on our promises.

"The Executive arm of government and indeed members of the National Assembly are not oblivious of the sacrifices you are making. I still appeal to you not to lose faith in Nigeria but be hopeful and prayerful.

"I want to assure you that it will not be long before you will start reaping the benefits of voting the present government to power. The president is committed, the National Assembly is intentional and the Renewed Hope Agenda is real and we will not fail you."

Address Hardship of Nigerians in 2024, Atiku Tells FG

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, in his new year message urged the federal government to address "the acute hardship" facing the Nigerian people.

In his New Year's message, the former vice-president described 2023 "as a challenging year," adding that the "situation of life for Nigerians keeps getting direr."

He said the government must "desist from the subsisting behaviour of groping in the dark" and show "a clear direction of its policy projections."

He added that the government should also address the rising cost of living and the "degenerating state of our national and community security" with "a well-thought vision of national planning.

"Certainly, many families and businesses already know the intensity of the trying times that we are currently going through - though we could have taken a completely different pathway, had the government been smarter with their policy prescriptions.

"The Year 2024 is still new on its canvas; and so, there is ample time for the current government to champion a pathway to addressing the acute hardship that Nigerians are going through. The government must show a clear direction of its policy projections and desist from the subsisting behaviour of groping in the dark," he said.

Saraki: Let's Work Together to Make Our Situation Better

Former President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has congratulated Nigerians on the beginning of 2024 and urged his fellow citizens to work hard in their different corners towards improving the general socio-political and economic situation of the country in the new year.

Saraki, in a statement by head of his Media Office, Yusuph Olaniyonu, noted that the various indices showed that the country was facing a huge challenge on different fronts, which had negatively affected the standard of living of the majority of the people.

"However, we, the citizens are the ones who can solve the problems confronting our country. Every one of us must work hard in our various corners to improve the situation. We must come out strongly and positively to make the situation better in the new year.

This is the time Nigerians have to give full expression to the old mantra of the 80s: 'If you are a leader, lead well and if you are a follower, follow well.

"Every worker should work well and all of us should devote more time to working honestly, transparently, and devotedly towards putting our country in a position to defeat the negative forces arrayed against it and rise back to its old glory."

Obi: Nigeria Must Not Be Left to Transactional Politicians

Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has said the Nigerian politics must not be left in the hands of transactional politicians, saying the business of the nation was far too important to be left to those involved in transactional politics.

The standard bearer of the Labour Party also warned in his 2024 New Year message to Nigerians that it was dangerous to tilt Nigeria to a one-party state and wanted this resisted.

In a statement to herald the new year, Obi said, "I am involved in the struggle for a New Nigeria that is possible and works for all and will remain passionately committed to the crusade.

"I therefore implore you all who strive for a New Nigeria to remain fully engaged, committed, and resilient as it is and will be Possible.

"My Fellow Compatriots, as we thank God and enter a new year, 2024, I send my heartfelt and warmest greetings to all Nigerians: from my family and I, to you and yours. May the Almighty God bless you all richly and grant your good heart desires in the new year and beyond.

"The events of the past year are now part of our national history. As we trudge on, we remain mindful of the State of our Nation, and that our best hopes and aspirations remain largely unfulfilled.'

"If there is one fundamental threat to our democracy, it is the undermining and weakening of our national institutions and the capture of state affairs and resources by few individuals and private interests. This must stop for Nigeria to move forward and function as an inclusive and sustainable society and nation."

Bago Predicts Brighter 2024 for Niger

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Mohammed Umaru Bago, has assured the people of the state that the new year 2024 wouldbe better for the people.

Bago gave the assurance in a statement in Minna by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, in which he also promised that many development Projects would be flagged off during the year.

"The year 2024 is also going to be a busy one in terms of implementation of developmental policies and programmes of the administration" the governor declared.

He added that the quick passage and signing into law of the 2024 budget was an indication that the administration meant serious business, explaining that, "It is going to be work from day one of the new year, and going forward.

"There will be lots of groundbreaking ceremonies including the Minna-Bida road, Kontagora and Suleja township roads," he said.

Sanwo-Olu to Lagos: Let's Be Hopeful

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged Nigerians, particularly Lagos residents to be hopeful and continue to live in peace and harmony throughout the coming years.

He charged Lagos residents to remain hopeful of greater prosperity that would be recorded in the country and Lagos in particular as the current administration at the federal and state levels continue to tackle myriad challenges facing the state and the nation.

Sanwo-Olu, in his New Year message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, said his administration was committed to making life better and more prosperous for all Lagosians in the New Year.

The Governor assured Lagos residents that bigger and greater accomplishments would happen across different sectors in line with the THEMES+ agenda of his administration in Year 2024.

"I wish every Lagosian a Happy and Prosperous New Year. We are thankful to God for the grace to see the New Year and we welcome 2024 with hope and faith. 2023 was a year of great strides for us in Lagos.

"It was indeed a significant year for our administration. We are happy and grateful to Lagos residents for coming out in large numbers to re-elect us for another four years. We will not disappoint you," he said.

Alake: It's Year of Mining Resurgence

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, has declared that the mining sector would experience a major leap this year towards contributing substantially to the nation's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

In his new year goodwill message to Nigerians, Alake said President Bola Tinubu's vision of diversifying the economy through renewed focus on solid minerals was on course, asserting that reforms in the sector would yield tremendous results in the new year.

"I felicitate Nigerians for making it through 2023 into the year 2024. It is pertinent that we collectively look forward to the horizon of the new year, with renewed hope, especially because it signposts the first fiscal year of the Tinubu administration.

"On our part in the solid minerals development ministry, we will be consolidating on reforms that commenced with our ambitious 7-point agenda, on assumption of office, four months ago.

"Nigerians are rest assured that an efficient governance structure that will transform the opaque nature of the mining sector will crystallise in the new year."

NOA Urges Nigerians to Keep Faith

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has reassured Nigerians that the present administration was laying a solid foundation for delivering on the social contract with the people, urging them to keep faith with the government despite the temporary challenges facing the nation.

In a New Year message, the Director General of the NOA, Mallam Lanre Onilu said, the government was committed to delivering on the mandate and expectations of the people in 2024.

He explained that the hardship occasioned by the recent removal of fuel subsidy in the country and the side effect of a dwindling economy were temporary challenges that the government was dealing with steadily.

He, however, appealed to Nigerians to continue to make their contribution as individuals and groups towards building a strong nation with a strong economy that will take care of the problem of its people.

PDP Charges Nigerians to Brace Up to Defend Democracy

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated Nigerians on the dawn of 2024, charging them to pray for the nation and brace up to use every legitimate means to resist all fascist tendencies and defend the nation's Constitutional Democracy from totalitarianism.

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the PDP said, the new year offers Nigerians the opportunity to re-invent and assert themselves as a free people under Democratic Order.

He urged them to set aside every ethnic, religious and political partitioning and join their voices with the PDP in resisting anti-democratic forces seeking to undermine the Constitution and the Laws, emasculate Institutions of Democracy and foist a fascist regime on our nation.

According to Ologunagba, "Our citizens must say NO to anti-democratic actions and policies of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration which are so far tilted towards the institutionalisation of corruption, crippling of Democracy Institutions and sabotaging of national productivity, which the PDP had earlier alerted is consistent with APC's scheme to weaponise poverty and suppress Nigerians to surrender to totalitarianism.

'Such assault on Democracy Institutions including the emasculation of the National Assembly to prevent it from playing its Constitutional role of holding the Executive accountable; the compromising of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by the appointment of card-carrying APC members as Resident Electoral Commissioners and alleged attempts to also compromise the Judiciary and anti-corruption agencies are all pointers to emerging totalitarianism," the PDP said.

Kingibe: 2024'll Bring Progress to FCT

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory on the platform of Labour Party, Senator Ireti Kingibe, has assured residents of the FCT that she would work assiduously in 2024 to ensure thorough qualitative representation, and new lease of life.

The Senator, who made this promise in a New Year message to her constituents, signed by Nana Kazaure, Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, thanked them once again for the trust reposed in her by electing her as their representative, reiterating that, it was a mandate she held dear to her heart.

Kingibe said as much as 2023 had been a difficult year for FCT residents and Nigerians in general, "There is ample reason to be grateful to the Almighty who in His benevolence and mercy has steered us through many challenges."

She urged her constituents to face the New Year with courage, resilience and a cast-iron determination to succeed, adding that every move she makes in the parliament would always be geared towards to making life more meaningful for them.

Dafinone Seeks Urhobo's Support for Tinubu

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Senator Ede Dafinone, has solicited the support of his constituents for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration and aligned with its renewed agenda.

In his New Year greetings to the people of Delta Central, yesterday, and personally signed, Dafinone assured them that 2024 would bring about positive changes and improvements.

He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the constituents for their unwavering support throughout the outgone year and acknowledged the challenges faced by the District and promised to work with other critical stakeholders, including the federal government to address them.

Looking ahead to 2024, Senator Dafinone foresaw a period of growth, collaboration, and positive change for the district in key priorities such as enhancing infrastructure, healthcare, education, and economic empowerment initiatives.

NLC Laments Economic Woos, Accuses FG of Abandoning Agreements

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The organised Labour under the auspices of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has lamented the sufferings imposed on Nigerians by the economic policies of government in 2023.

While urging the people to be hopeful in 2024, NLC regretted that the Nigerian masses were experiencing the worst form or angst and suffering, adding that access to basic nutrition had become more difficult while education and basic social utilities had become the sole purview of the rich.

It also said workers had continued to grapple with the worst forms of deprivations and unable to meet their basic needs while transportation to work continued to be a nightmare.

In its End of Year/New Year Message by the NLC president, Comrade Joe Ajaero, the labour movement said it was worrisome that the naira continued in its free fall in all markets while governments both federal and states continuedin their reckless borrowing and spending in the name of governance.

NLC said the passing year has been a turbulent one both for workers and Nigerian people as the negative economic policies of government imposed more hardship on poor Nigerians.

It said workers had continued to grapple with the worst forms of deprivations and were unable to meet their basic needs while transportation to work continued to be a nightmare.

Bauchi Gov Urges Nigerians to Pray for Peace, Tranquility, Prosperity

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, has sought the prayers, cooperation and understanding of our Traditional Rulers, Religious Leaders, Stakeholders and Politicians across party affiliations for peace, tranquility and prosperity to continue to reign supreme in Bauchi State and Nigeria as a whole.

Mohammed, who made the appeal in goodwill message to the people of the state on the new year celebration, said his administration had resolved to continue to maintain security by remaining vigilant against the activities of criminal elements.

"I want to assure you that criminals and their collaborators will have no safe haven in Bauchi State. Government will continue to give security agencies in the state the necessary support to effectively and efficiently deal with security challenges that might arise," he said.

He called on the people to also cooperate with security personnel by reporting suspicious movements or persons to them, stressing that, "I need not tell you that the fight against insecurity is a collective responsibility."

He noted that inspite of the paucity of funds, "We have not relented in our drive towards the provision of infrastructure and Social facilities, especially in the areas of roads reconstruction, mass housing, urban renewal and education. We have also recorded significant strides in reviving agriculture, economic empowerment and youth development."

APC: Tinubu Committed to Fulfilling Promises

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has assured Nigerians that the administration of President Bola Tinubu remained resolute in its commitment to making good its electoral promises to create and expand access to economic opportunities, improved service delivery, security and usher in balanced and sustainable development

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Felix Morka, in his new year message, said 2024 would be a year for the crystallisation of hope for a more prosperous future for our country.

"We salute our compatriots for their support, resilience and commitment to building a stronger and safer country during the receding year 2023. We thank them for all the patriotic sacrifices made for the peace and unity of our country, and for its economic stabilisation and progress.

"The APC administration of President Bola Tinubu remains resolute in its commitment to making good its electoral promises to create and expand access to economic opportunities, improved service delivery, security and usher in balanced and sustainable development."

The ruling party thanked Nigerians for their massive support in the general and off-season elections of 2023, saying the party did not take that for granted.

Bamidele: Our Present Travails Won't Derail God's Plan for Nigeria

The Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has welcomed Nigerians into 2024 with optimism, saying the present travails would never truncate God's plan for Nigeria and its teeming population.

Bamidele, therefore, challenged Nigerians to walk by faith and not by sight, pointing out that 2024 "is not a year to live our lives according to proclamations and prophecies of some religious merchants, who are fond of foretelling evil about Nigeria."

In a New Year message by his Directorate of Media and Public Affairs, Bamidele asked all Nigerians not to be discouraged by diverse economic, political and social challenges that posed threat to the peace, progress and unity of Nigeria.

The senate leader said 2024 "is not a year to listen to religious leaders, who are fond of proclaiming negative prophecies about Nigeria and her future. No! Most of such clerics are not declaring the mind of God concerning Nigeria as a people."