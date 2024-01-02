Sudan: Hemedti Calls On Sudanese 'To Engage in Dialogue to End the War'

General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council of the Republic of Sudan, left, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti), commander of the Rapid Support Forces

The commander of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Lt Gen Mohamed 'Hemedti' Dagalo, has called on Sudan's "true democratic civilian forces and their leaders" to engage in dialogue that ends the war and leads to the formation of a government that meets the aspirations of the Sudanese people, "free from the domination of the elites..."

In a video message via his account on X (formerly Twitter), the RSF commander addressed the Sudanese people to mark the 68th anniversary of Sudan's independence. The message was released hours after an address by Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, Commander-in-Chief of the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and chair of the Sovereignty Council, to mark the same occasion.

Hemedti stressed that the RSF "are forced to fight this war because of their firm and sincere commitment to the political process," which, he says, would lead to civilian rule and "the transition to building a new Sudan based on the values of freedom, justice, and peace; values that can only be achieved under a real democratic system in which power is based on the popular will".

'Building and establishing Sudan on just foundations, is the only way to achieve political stability, freedom and national unity in our country...'

The RSF commander renewed commitment to civilian rule in Sudan. "Building and establishing Sudan on just foundations, is the only way to achieve political stability, freedom and national unity in our country." He stressed the RSF quest for change and ensuring respect for the will of the people, "not reaching power by force, as promoted by the putschists".

He reiterated that "the RSF neither intends nor wishes to be an alternative to the Sudanese army, which has been destroyed by politicisation, nepotism and corruption". He also reiterated the principle of establishing a new professional and nationalist army, "which does not interfere in politics, and is subject from the first day of its establishment to civilian control and control".

Hemedti says that the RSF has been engaged in negotiations since the first day in the Jeddah platform and confirmed their approval and commitment to the outcomes of the meeting of IGAD presidents. "Their vision is that these negotiations should not revolve around the agenda of any particular group, should be based on the future of Sudan and must lead to a comprehensive solution that includes all Sudanese."

Dialogue

The RSF commander called on "the true democratic civilian forces and their leaders, who have proven that with the end of the war and the building of the new state based on the ruins of the old national colonial era, they must take serious steps to engage in dialogue that ends the war and leads to the formation of a government that meets the aspirations of the people. He stressed that the road this time is paved to build a new Sudanese state free from the domination of the elites and their well-known plans and machinations to thwart every step towards the transition to a new political and constitutional system in Sudan."

Hemedti expressed deep regret and sadness of the leadership of the RSF to the people for the widespread violations that occurred against them, especially in El Gezira. He cautioned warned that "the spread of hate speech and racism portends a grave danger that threatens national unity, which was weakened by the putschists with their divisive policies". Killings based on race, colour, or region in some parts of Sudan should stop immediately. "There is no northern Sudan and southern Sudan, or western Sudan and eastern Sudan, but there is one Sudan and one people, the Sudanese people," he concluded.

Hemedti Horn of Africa tour

In his first public visit since the start of the war in mid-April, Hemedti met with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni in the capital, Kampala, on December 24, Wednesday. He then continued his tour to meet with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in Addis Ababa on December 25.

As previously reported by Radio Dabanga, visited Djibouti yesterday, and met President Ismail Omar Guella, chair of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).