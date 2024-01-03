Nigeria: Senator Asks 'Suffering' Nigerians to Be Patient With Tinubu for Three Years

A senator from Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, has appealed to Nigerians to give President Bola Tinubu's administration more time to fix the economy.

Mr Uzor-Kalu, a former chief whip of the Senate, acknowledged that Nigerians were going economic hardship.

The senator spoke on Tuesday in Koli-Edda in Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State when he visited the chairperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State, Stanley Okoro-Emegha.

Mr Kalu, a former Abia State governor, said Mr Tinubu was working hard to reposition the country's economy and restore its lost glory, adding that Nigerians should give the president time.

"The APC government is cutting the cloth into pieces. Before you sew a cloth you will first cut it into pieces; so, Tinubu is busy cutting the cloth into pieces.

"So, give us another three years or two years; people are suffering. We understand that, give us more two years for the cloth we want to sew to be sewn very well," Mr Kalu said.

The senator spoke on why the National Assembly added billions of naira to the 2024 budget.

"We said that we are going to do a census and Nigeria has put several billions of naira in planning for the national census in 2023, and if we did not vote money for the conduct of the exercise, Nigeria will be losing about N289 billion," he said.

The senator urged Nigerian youths to be agents of positive change, by shunning social vices and any act that is capable of breaching the peace and security of the country.

