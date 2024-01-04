Liberia: President-Elect Boakai Urges Investigation Into Totota Tanker Explosion, Calls for Preventive Measures

Monrovia — Liberia's President-elect, Joseph N. Boakai, Sr., has called for an investigation into the explosion of a fuel tanker in Totota, Bong County, which resulted in the deaths of over 40 individuals, with more than 60 others hospitalized, some in critical condition.

President-elect Joseph Nyuma Boakai visited Bong County to express his condolences to the Totota Explosion victims and bereaved families.

It is reported that over 50 people have lost their lives since the Totota Tanker Explosion occurred in Central Liberia on Tuesday, December 26, 2023.

During his visit to the explosion site, Liberian President-elect Joseph Nyuma Boakai emphasized the need to investigate the root cause of the explosion and implement preventive measures to avoid similar incidents.

President-elect Boakai also pledged a commitment of 10 million Liberian dollars and 200 bags of rice as a way of identifying with the bereaved families.

The tragic incident took place on December 27, 2023, in Totota, Bong County, leaving the nation in mourning.

President-elect Boakai acknowledges the gravity of the tragic situation and recognizes its profound impact on the affected families and the entire country.

His visit aimed to offer condolences to the bereaved families while expressing support and prayers for the recovery of other victims undergoing treatment in various hospitals across the country. This demonstration of empathy reflects President-elect Boakai's commitment to the well-being and safety of all Liberians.

During the visit, President-elect Boakai participated in a church service near the tragic site, visited the mass grave, engaged with local authorities, emergency responders, and community leaders, all while extending sympathy to the bereaved families.

"We are here today to console you; we are here today to tell you that we feel just as hurt as you are. We will stand with you because this is a family affair," he noted.

In his remarks at the church service, President-elect Boakai presented ten million Liberian dollars (10,000,000) and donated 200 bags of rice (25kg).

He also emphasized the importance of basic education for citizens to ensure safety, self-awareness, and protection in emergency situations, urging state security to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the cause of the tragedy with relevant recommendations for preventive measures.

The visit underscores President-elect Boakai's dedication to fostering a sense of national unity and healing during challenging times.