Liberia: Boakai Visits Totota Tragedy Scene

In the wake of a tragic gas tanker explosion in Totota, Lower Bong County, Liberian President-Elect Joseph Boakai has expressed his profound sympathy to the families of those who lost their lives in the fire incident on Tuesday, December 26, 2023.

Boakai, upon paying a visit to the scene of the tragedy last week, said images of the tragedy are deeply disturbing and called on the public to reach out to the affected families as requisite institutions of government aid with recovery and treatment efforts.

President-elect Boakai further recognized the gravity of the tragic situation and understood the profound impact it had on the affected families and the entire country.

During his visitation in Totota on December 31, 2023, he offered condolences to the bereaved families as he expressed support and prayer for the recovery of other victims seeking treatment at various hospitals across the country.

Additionally, President-elect Boakai participated in a church service close to the tragic site and had engagements with local authorities, emergency responders, and community leaders while extending sympathy to the bereaved families.

"We are here today to console you; we are here today to tell you that we feel just as hurt as you are. We will stand with you because this is a family affair," President-Elect Boakai added.

Furthermore, remarking at the Church service, President-elect Boakai promised to make available ten million Liberian dollars (10,000,000) and donated 200 bags of rice (25kg).

The president-elect also emphasized the importance of basic education for citizens for safety, self-awareness, and protection in emergencies.

The incoming president further urged state security to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the cause of such tragedies with relevant recommendations on preventive measures.

At the same time, he calls on the families of those who lost their lives to take solace in the Lord.

For their part, family members and some local leaders of the County lauded the President-elect for identifying with them in their time of bereavement.

The Bongese said the visit of Boakai underscored his dedication to fostering a sense of national unity and healing during challenging times.

The ceremony was attended by Senators Prince Kermue Moye Sr., Johnny K. Kpehe Sr., Representatives Moimah Briggs Mensah and Robert Flomo Womba, stakeholders, the health authority in Bong County, and the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA), among others.

The Health authority in Liberia says so far more than 70 deaths have been recorded since a tanker transporting fuel made an accident and later exploded. It is reported that some locals in the area attempted to scoop up the contents of the trapped tanker when the explosion happened.

Dozens of injured people from the incident have been transported to various hospitals around the country.

Reports suggest that some locals tried to retrieve fuel from the trapped tanker, leading to the explosion.

Sen. Moye Calls for Continued Support to Explosion Victims

Bong County Senator Prince Kermue Moye has commended the Bong County Health system for their dedication and efforts in responding to the tragic fire accident. He praised the Bong County Health Officer, Dr. Cynthia Blapooh, the Medical Director of Phebe Hospital, Dr. Minnie Sankawolo-Ricks, and the Bong Health Workers Association for their instrumental roles in providing emergency care and promptly transferring critical victims to hospitals across the country.

Recognizing the ongoing need for support, Senator Moye emphasized the importance of continued assistance from individuals, humanitarian organizations, and the wider community to ensure that the victims receive the necessary care they need following this devastating incident in Totota.

The senator recently donated 20 cartoons of IV fluid, 4 drums of fuel oil, and made payments towards the purchase of ointments for the burn victims, showcasing his commitment to supporting the recovery and healing of those affected.