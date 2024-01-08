Nigeria: Davido, Tiwa Savage Unfollow Each Other On Instagram

Nigerian music stars Davido Adeleke, popularly known as Davido and Tiwa Savage, have unfolllowed each other on Instagram,sparking a flurry of gossip about the reasons behind this unexpected move.

Once basking in the spotlight of a one-of-a-kind celebrity relationship, Davido and Tiwa Savage were the darlings of fans, supporters, and netizens alike.

However, recent events suggest that their friendship has taken an unexpected turn. The action was first noticed by blogger Tosin Silverdam on social media.

A search by LEADERSHIP Sunday on the artists individual pages on Instagram shows that the duo actually unfollowed each other on the social media platform.

While many are lost as to what could be responsible for their new rift, others have linked their discord to Sophia Momodu, Davido's first baby mama, who shares a tight bond with Tiwa and has an ongoing feud with the OBO Crooner.

Some believe that Davido is unhappy with Tiwa for maintaining a friendship with Sophia, while others of the opinion that Tiwa took the initiative to unfollow him due to Davido's perceived poor treatment of Imade.

Sophia Momodu in recent months has been at war with her baby daddy.

In a series of posts shared online, Sophia has been pointing fingers at a person who has refused to take responsibility for his child and described the person as a narcissist.

Sophia and Tiwa Savage share a close friendship, often attending events and parties together.This bond extends to their children, Imade and Jamil.

Tiwa revealed in a recent interview that when she initially returned to Nigeria, she shared an apartment with Davido