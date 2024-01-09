Nigeria: 'Billionaire Whose Daughter Is Suffering', Tiwa Savage's Ex-Husband Hits Davido Again

Estranged husband of singer Tiwa Savage, Tunji Balogun, popularly known as Tee Billz, has fired yet another shot as music star, David Adeleke, better known as Davido.

This is as he threatened to expose how the OBO crooner is allegedly bullying his first babymama, Sophia Momodu.

Daily Trust reports that this comes after Tee Billz called out the singer for disrespecting his family.

In an Instagram post on Monday, he lamented that despite the "love" himself, Tiwa Savage and their son, Jamil showed towards Davido's first daughter, Imade, he disrespected his family.

In a follow-up post, Tee Billz alleged that Davido was peddling rumours about him after he pleaded with Sophia to allow him to see his daughter, Imade.

He further claimed that Davido had not seen Imade for two Christmas seasons, and people around him had failed to tell him the truth about his wrongdoings.

"After much pleading with Sophia to let you see your daughter and she agreed with lighter conditions.. "Tee Billz dey beg to talk to you" is the narrative from your ungrateful, Evil soul. I told you those idiots that you surround yourself with are your major problems! You haven't seen your daughter for 2 Christmas 1st birthdays and no one in your camp could advise you that's hell of wrong...

"The Narrative of Sophia doesn't want you to see your daughter will be exposed with receipts! No more bullying the poor lady... I thought I sensed a true cry for help from a Father, dying to see his daughter.

"I gave you too many chances behind closed doors not to F**k with my Kindness! You going to need more ppl on your Management & PR Team..... Daddy Can't Save You on This One Boy! You fucked with the wrong person DAVID ADELE..... I'm just getting warmed up! It's not a Threat like I told Bobo....

"I'm not doing back and forth with you! It's clear your money can't buy you sense. My message was well-read and clear. Let your stupidity be at the detriment of your daughter. You got billions but your daughter is suffering because of your foolishness. You should be ashamed of yourself. I'm in LA but I have a better relationship with my son. F**k with the mother of my son one more time pls," he wrote.