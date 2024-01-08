Nigeria: Tinubu Orders Investigation of Payments Into Private Account By Humanitarian Affairs Minister

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed that a thorough and comprehensive investigation be conducted to ascertain the accuracy and validity of the reported details of payments of funds by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation into a private account.

Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris disclosed this in a statement on Sunday evening.

The minister said the presidential directive was sequel to the widespread information circulating regarding payments made by Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs.

A memo issued by the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, instructing the Accountant-General of the Federation, Dr Oluwatoyin Madein, to pay N585m into the private bank account of a project accountant in her ministry, Bridget Oniyelu, had surfaced at the weekend. Edu had stated in the memo that the funds were meant for disbursement to vulnerable people in Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Lagos and Ogun states, under the federal government poverty intervention project called Grants for Vulnerable Groups.

In a statement on Sunday, Information minister said the Federal Government, under the leadership of President Tinubu, was transparent and accountable to the people, and committed to ensuring that public funds were allocated and utilized effectively and efficiently to address the needs of Nigerians.

"In light of recent events, the President has directed that a thorough and comprehensive investigation be conducted to ascertain the accuracy and validity of the reported details.

"The government is determined to unravel the truth as it relates to this matter, and assures that appropriate action will be taken to ensure that any breaches and infractions are identified and decisively punished, in line with the Administration's commitment to public accountability and due process."

Idris said the "the Ministry of Information and National Orientation acknowledged the concerns raised by the public regarding the alleged payment of funds into a private account by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation. We are aware of the narratives circulating widely and wish to assure Nigerians that the Government takes these issues most seriously."

He however said, "the public is advised to note, against the backdrop of various unverified narratives circulating on the Internet, that the Ministry of Information and National Orientation, under the leadership of Minister Mohammed Idris, is the primary source for verified information about events and actions of the Federal Government of Nigeria," adding, "only accurate details will be shared with the public."

He also assured that the Ministry was committed to providing timely updates to keep Nigerians informed about the progress of the investigation.

"We urge Nigerians to exercise patience as the investigation unfolds. The government is focused on ensuring a fair and unbiased process, and the findings will be communicated duly and transparently to the public," he added.