Nigeria: EFCC Invites Suspended Minister Betta Edu Over Alleged Fraud

Princeansa/Wikimedia
Betta Edu, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation of Government of Nigeria.
8 January 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)

The EFCC had earlier recommended the suspension of the minister to pave way for a thorough investigation, a source told NAN.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has invited the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu, to its headquarters in Abuja, for questioning over alleged fraud.

A source at the EFCC confirmed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday that the suspended minister had been summoned and was expected to be at the commission's office on Tuesday.

The source said that the invitation followed her suspension from office by President Bola Tinubu over a controversial N585.189 million payment to a private bank account.

Mr Tinubu had on Monday suspended Mrs Edu from office with immediate effect and ordered the EFCC to investigate the activities of the ministry.

The invitation was sent to the suspended minister less than 30 minutes after President Tinubu announced her suspension from office.

According to the source, the EFCC had earlier recommended the suspension of the minister to pave way for a thorough investigation.

The source said that the minister's suspension would give the commission the liberty to do its job thoroughly as directed by the president.

"An official invitation by the commission has already been sent to her.

"We expect her to honour the invitation and come to the commission on Tuesday to give proper insight into the issue at hand," the source added.

Read our previous reports on the matter here and here.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.