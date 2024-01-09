Kenya: TSC to Promote 36,000 Teachers, Employ 20,000 Other

Nairobi — The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) is set to promote over 36,000 teachers this year.

According to the commission’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nancy Macharia, 20,000 other teachers will be employed during this financial year.

“The TSC has requested funds for an additional twenty thousand teachers,” she said.

“The commission in recognition of the good work that our teachers do, has been funded and is in the process of promoting 36505 teachers,” she added

She noted that the additional one class in the junior secondary has created a staffing shortage of 42, 117.

“The additional one class in 2024, grade 8 in the junior school has created a staffing shortage of 42,117 at this level ideally the number of teachers required in unit school this year is 99,045 against the current number of 56, 928,” she said.

The CEO has however noted that the teacher requirement for primary schools has reduced, due to the reduction of classes consequently leading to an excess of 18,194 teachers.

She has affirmed that the commission will redistribute the teachers to ensure that all the institutions have a balanced teacher-to-student ratio.