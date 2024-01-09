Kenya: Students Urged to Pursue Tertiary Education Irrespective of KCSE Grades

Nairobi — Kenya National Qualifications Authority (KNQA) acting Director General Dr Alice Kande has challenged learners to pursue tertiary education irrespective of the grade they scored the just released Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination results.

Dr Kande said students can start with an artisan certificate for those who scored the lowest grade and progress to the next level upto the highest level which is university.

Dr Kande said the government has made it possible for candidates even with 'E' grade to qualify to join university through the TVET pathway without necessarily attaining the minimum university entry grade of C+.

"The Kenya National Qualification Framework provides a coherent framework for qualification from basic education up to the doctorate degree level. The focus is to promote lifelong learning and a seamless and diverse education and training system," said Dr Kande.

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu while releasing KCSE results on Monday directed the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Services (KUCCPS) to embark on placement of students in TVET institutions ahead of the March, 2024 admissions.

Minimum university entry grade

According to the KCSE results of 2023, the number of candidates who attained the minimum university entry qualification (Grade C+ and above) was 201,133 (22.27%) while the number of candidates who attained a pass grade (grade D+ and above) was 526,222 (58.27%) and 48,174 scored mean grade of E in the examination.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Kenya National Qualifications Authority, established under the KNQF Act Number 22 of 2014, operates with the mandate to coordinate and harmonize education, training, assessment, and quality assurance for all qualifications awarded in the Country.

The overarching goal is to enhance quality and international comparability, and promoting lifelong learning. The Authority defines qualifications, their inter-relationships, and fosters international comparability.

The KNQF framework provides a transparent and structured platform for organizing and recognizing qualifications at various levels, facilitating seamless learner progression and recognition both nationally and internationally.

"Competence-Based Education and Training, underpinned by the Kenya National Qualifications Framework, signifies important stride towards creating a more relevant, inclusive, and dynamic education system. By embracing these initiatives, we contribute not only to shaping the future of our learners but also to the overall development and prosperity of our nation, added Dr Kande.

Machogu affirmed the government's commitment to providing quality education to all Kenyan children.

"The President instructed us to ensure that there will be no Kenyan child who will be left behind in the enrolment to school, retention, transition and progression until completion of the Basic Education level in line with our Constitution," said the CS.