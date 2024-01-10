Nigeria: In Cost Cutting Measures, Tinubu Reduces Official Delegation By 60%

Abuja — President Bola Tinubu has issued a directive mandating a substantial reduction in official entourages for both domestic and international events.

Presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, who made this known on Tuesday while briefing newsmen at the State House, Abuja, said the directive, amounting to a 60% reduction, applies to the Office of the President, Office of the Vice-President, the First Lady's office, ministries, departments and agencies ((MDAs).

According to him, henceforth for foreign trips, the president, vice-president and the First Lady will be accompanied by 20, five and five officials respectively, while for the local trips, the president will be accompanied by 25 officials and 15 and 10 officials for vice-president and the First Lady respectively.

Ajuri added that ministers are now restricted to a maximum of four staff members, while CEOs of agencies can only travel with two staff members on international trips.

Details later...