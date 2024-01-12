Egypt is Aiming for a Record Extending Crown - Mahmoud Trezeguet

TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations record holders (7), Egypt are aiming to extend record.

This was the bold statement made by Mahmoud Ahmed Ibrahim Hassan, also known as Trezeguet upon the Pharaohs' arrival in Cote d'Ivoire.

Egypt will be based at Cote d'Ivoire's capital of Abidjan where they are drawn in group B alongside Ghana, Mozambique and Cape Verde.

"It is a difficult group. It is not easy. All the African teams are strong and have very good players. We will play all the matches as finals and see what they look like We came here aiming for a new title. Since our arrival, the entire team has only one goal, to go be crowned champions."

The former Aston Villa player, who is preparing to participate in his fourth TotalEnergies AFCON, retains a painful memory of the last two finals that the Egyptians lost in 2017 against Cameroon and 2021 in Cameroon against Senegal

"It is really difficult to lose two finals. It is painful but we will try again to get the title. We must have what we deserve, and we hope that this time luck will be on our side and that God will help us."

Egypt kick off their campaign against Mozambique on Sunday, 14 January before facing Ghana four days later, with Cape Verde set to be their last group fixture on 22 January.