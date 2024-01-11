Nigerian Army Arrest Soldiers Filmed Assaulting Civilian

Nigerian soldiers
11 January 2024
By Saviour Imukudo

In the 32-second video clip, two persons - one in army uniform and the other in a T-shirt - could be seen using a belt to beat a young man who appeared helpless.

The Nigerian Army said they have arrested two of its soldiers filmed assaulting a civilian in a viral video in Rivers State, South-south Nigeria.

Danjuma Danjuma, acting deputy director, Army Public Relations, 6 Division headquarters, Port Harcourt, stated this in a statement on Wednesday.

"The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6 Division, Nigerian Army/Land Component Commander, Joint Task Force, South-South, Operation DELTA SAFE, Major General Jamal Abdussalam has directed that a full-scale investigation be conducted immediately. He has further reassured that no stone will be left unturned to sanction those involved."

Mr Danjuma, a Lieutenant Colonel, described the soldiers' conduct as "unprofessional", adding that the army remains a professional force that conducts its activities in adherence to established rules of engagement and respect for the fundamental human rights of the citizens.

"No form of infraction would be condoned from erring personnel," Mr Danjuma said, calling on the public to continue to provide credible information on such unprofessional conduct. He said that the Division is poised to be more responsive to the public.

"This is one unfortunate isolated case that would be expeditiously dealt with," he said.

'Highly cruel, barbaric' - Nigerians react to video

The video of the incident which has gone viral on social media including X has triggered outrage from Nigerians who are calling on the army to take action.

This is "highly cruel, barbaric and nothing but abuse of power.

"This must be addressed immediately," X user, @SamzyVG wrote, tagging @HQNigerianArmy for action.

Another user @Johnbull wrote, "Soldiers of @HQNigerianArmy torturing a civilian yesterday in Rivers State and recording (the) same. This is barbaric, crude, primitive, and amounts to abuse of power.

"I call on the @DefenceInfoNG to act on this one," @Johnbull wrote and tagged international news mediums including CNN and BBC.

The man was restricted to a corner of a room as he was being assaulted by the soldiers.

"Bros abeg, abeg, I will confess," the man pleaded loudly as the soldiers continued beating and kicking him.

It is not clear the offence the man may have committed that angered the two soldiers.

