Africa: Traore Scores to Hand Burkina Faso Late Win

17 January 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Burkina Faso scored late to get all three points against Mauritania in the opening game of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Côte d'Ivoire 2023.

Mauritania who are still chasing their first Africa Cup of Nations win proved solid in the first half by creating some decent chances.

Burkina Faso's goalkeeper Havre Koffi came through for the Stallions on some occasions where needed.

Bertrand Traore came on for Cedric Badolo to provide more attacking threats for Hubert Velud's side.

He nearly scored the opener after he curled from the penalty box but was denied by Babacar Niasse.

Issa Kabore was brought down in the box at the closing stages of the game. After VAR review, a penalty was awarded to Burkina Faso.

Substitute Bertrand Traore stepped up and converted for Burkina Faso to win all three points and ensure their tournament is on course.

Burkina Faso will play Algeria next on January 20 in their next game.

