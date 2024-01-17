Nigeria: Shell Closes Nearly Century-Old Operation on Nigerian Onshore Oil Sites

Elaine Gilligan/Friends of the Earth
Shell oil barrel (file photo).
15 January 2024
allAfrica.com
By Esther Rose

Cape Town — British oil company Shell's increasing challenges with pipeline sabotage, lawsuits and environmental damages claims against subsidiary Shell Nigeria, may be some of the reasons for it to conclude nearly a century of operations in the Nigerian onshore oil and gas sectors.

The company has agreed to sell subsidiary Shell Nigeria to a consortium of five mostly local companies for up to U.S.$2.4 billion.

The British energy giant pioneered Nigeria's oil and gas business beginning in the 1930s, Reuters reports.

Since 2021, Shell has sought to sell its Nigerian oil and gas business but will remain active in Nigeria's more lucrative and less problematic offshore sector.

In May 2023, Amnesty International wrote in a report titled Tainted Sale that the Nigerian government should ensure that Shell's planned sale of its operations in the Niger Delta does not lead to a further deterioration in human rights in a region blighted by decades of oil pollution.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.