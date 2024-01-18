Nigeria: Ibadan Explosion Saddening, Devastating, Thorough Investigation Will Be Carried Out - Minister

press release

The Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake, has expressed sadness over the explosion that rocked some parts of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Wednesday night.

The exact cause of the explosion, which has claimed three lives so far with several others injured, is yet unknown.

Oyo State Government and Emergency Response Agencies of both the state and federal governments have promised to help victims recover as much as possible.

In a statement he personally signed and made available to the media on Wednesday, Mr Alake said he was saddened by the news of the explosion.

According to the minister, the tragic incident had devastating effects on lives and property.

"I offer my condolences over lost lives on behalf of the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals to Governor Seyi Makinde and the good people of Oyo State.

"I also extend my sympathy to the wounded and other victims who suffered one loss or the other, especially residents whose houses were destroyed. I pray the Almighty God to comfort the families of the deceased and grant succour to those who lost valuables as they begin to rebuild," Mr Alake said.

The minister said he had directed the ministry's mine officers who are already on site in Ibadan to join ongoing investigations to find out the immediate and remote cause of the explosion.

"We have ordered a detailed investigation and our officers will work and collaborate with Oyo State Government to know the actual cause," he said.

If the explosion was caused by mining explosives devices as earlier reported, Mr Alake said the ministry would double its effort to tighten the noose around those acquiring explosives and storing them illegally.

He commended Governor Seyi Makinde for the rapid mobilisation of emergency response efforts, including the deployment of fire service, police and other security agencies.

The minister urged members of the public to always be safety conscious and report persons or organisations endangering public health and security.