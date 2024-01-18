Nigeria: Ibadan Explosion - Akpabio Demands Investigation, Urges NEMA to Intervene

Mr Akpabio also commended the security agencies and other rescue workers for their prompt intervention during the explosion.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has demanded a thorough investigation into the devastating explosion that occurred on Tuesday night in the Bodija area of Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State.

The explosion killed two persons and about 80 others sustained injuries while several buildings, vehicles and other properties were destroyed.

Mr Akpabio in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Eseme Eyiboh, on Wednesday, sympathised with the government and people of Oyo state over the explosion.

He urged the management of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other humanitarian groups to distribute relief materials to victims of the explosion.

"I urge the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other humanitarian groups to quickly assist the victims to ease the pain of their losses.

"I must commend the security agencies and other rescue workers for their prompt intervention, especially the bravery and high level of professionalism they exhibited when the explosion happened. I encourage you to keep up the good work.

"I also urge the relevant agencies to carry out a thorough investigation into the remote and immediate causes of the explosion so that adequate provisions could be made to prevent such fatal accidents in the future," he said.

Mr Akpabio prayed for the dead victims to rest in perfect peace and wished the injured persons a quick recovery.

"With a heavy heart, I wish to commiserate with Governor Seyi Makinde, the good people of Oyo State and indeed victims and their families in this unfortunate occurrence. I am very distraught at this accident happening, especially at the beginning of the year.

"I pray that the Almighty God will forgive the sins of those who lost their lives in the explosion and welcome them in His kingdom. And for those who sustained injuries, it is my prayer that they will receive healing in good times. For the families that suffered different losses, may God replace all that they have lost".