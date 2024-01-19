Nigeria: Blue Sharks Take Aim At Black Mambas

Cape Verde are set to take on Mozambique in their next Group B encounter in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium this afternoon.

The Blue Sharks are currently flying high after causing an upset when they beat the Black Stars 2-1 in Group B and are currently leading in the standings.

The Black Mambas held Afcon favourites the Pharaohs to a 2-2 draw in their tournament opener and looked strong in their attacking efforts.

The Black Mambas' attacker Clesio Bauque suffered a minor hamstring injury against the Pharaohs that could see him miss the fixture if he has not recovered in time for Friday's fixture.

The Blue Sharks could rely on the same group that dominated the Black Stars and also avoided injuries to start on Friday. After making an impact as a substitute against the Black Stars, Garry Rodrigues might have a case for a starting position in their next fixture.

Following their win against the Black Stars, Blue Sharks winger Ryan Mendes basked in the glory of vengeance and redemption. In the 2013 edition of the AFCON hosted in South Africa, they were defeated by Ghana and knocked out of the competition.