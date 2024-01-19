Africa: Osimhen Delighted After Overcoming Cote d'Ivoire Challenge

Nigeria's forward, Victor Osimhen, emerged as the standout player in the thrilling encounter against hosts Cote d'Ivoire on Thursday night, securing a 1-0 victory for the Super Eagles.

Named Man of the Match, Osimhen shared his elation during a post-match press conference, emphasizing the significance of overcoming the formidable host nation.

Following a lackluster 1-1 draw in their opening match against Equatorial Guinea in the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2023, Nigeria exhibited resilience and determination, clinching a crucial win against Cote d'Ivoire, who were hosting the tournament.

The pivotal moment arrived in the 55th minute when Victor Osimhen, donned in green and white, earned a penalty, expertly converted by William Troost-Ekong to secure the lead.

In the post-match press conference, Napoli's prolific striker, Victor Osimhen, openly expressed his joy, stating, "It's a beautiful victory; we knew we would face a strong Ivory Coast team."

Acknowledging the magnitude of the challenge posed by Cote d'Ivoire Osimhen added, "This match was a significant test for us, and we are thrilled to have overcome it."

Assuring a consistent approach in upcoming matches, Osimhen emphasized adopting the same mentality displayed against the Elephants.

"In the first match, we had numerous chances that we didn't capitalize on. Today wasn't different; we maintained the same mentality, and we hope this victory brings joy to everyone. We will carry this mindset into the remainder of the competition," he pledged.

Looking ahead, the Nigerian team shifts their focus to the upcoming third match against Guinea-Bissau scheduled for Monday at the Stade Félix Houphouët Boigny in Abidjan.

Osimhen emphasized not underestimating their opponent, stating, "We aim for a strong performance against Guinea-Bissau. They will undoubtedly approach the game with determination, and we won't underestimate any team, considering what they've done to qualify."