Africa: Osimhen Delighted After Overcoming Cote d'Ivoire Challenge

19 January 2024
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Nigeria's forward, Victor Osimhen, emerged as the standout player in the thrilling encounter against hosts Cote d'Ivoire on Thursday night, securing a 1-0 victory for the Super Eagles.

Named Man of the Match, Osimhen shared his elation during a post-match press conference, emphasizing the significance of overcoming the formidable host nation.

Following a lackluster 1-1 draw in their opening match against Equatorial Guinea in the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2023, Nigeria exhibited resilience and determination, clinching a crucial win against Cote d'Ivoire, who were hosting the tournament.

The pivotal moment arrived in the 55th minute when Victor Osimhen, donned in green and white, earned a penalty, expertly converted by William Troost-Ekong to secure the lead.

In the post-match press conference, Napoli's prolific striker, Victor Osimhen, openly expressed his joy, stating, "It's a beautiful victory; we knew we would face a strong Ivory Coast team."

Acknowledging the magnitude of the challenge posed by Cote d'Ivoire Osimhen added, "This match was a significant test for us, and we are thrilled to have overcome it."

Assuring a consistent approach in upcoming matches, Osimhen emphasized adopting the same mentality displayed against the Elephants.

"In the first match, we had numerous chances that we didn't capitalize on. Today wasn't different; we maintained the same mentality, and we hope this victory brings joy to everyone. We will carry this mindset into the remainder of the competition," he pledged.

Looking ahead, the Nigerian team shifts their focus to the upcoming third match against Guinea-Bissau scheduled for Monday at the Stade Félix Houphouët Boigny in Abidjan.

Osimhen emphasized not underestimating their opponent, stating, "We aim for a strong performance against Guinea-Bissau. They will undoubtedly approach the game with determination, and we won't underestimate any team, considering what they've done to qualify."

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.