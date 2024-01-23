Ghana Crash Out of Afcon As Egypt Squeeze Through

The Black Stars of Ghana suffered another black day as they crashed out of the ongoing AFCON 2023 following a 2-2 draw against minnows Mozambique on Monday.

Chris Hughton's side let a two-goal lead slip in added time as Mozambique, winless in AFCON, ensured Ghana return home at the group stage in consecutive competitions.

In the final Group B encounter, Jordan Ayew handed Ghana a two-goal lead with two penalties and on the brink of qualification before tragedy struck.

Captain Andre Ayew was penalized for handball in the box and Mozambique converted through Geny Catamo before Reinildo Mandava's header silenced the Black Star's travelling troupe in the stands.

It is the first time Ghana will crash out at the group stage in consecutive AFCON tournaments, while Egypt ensured qualification with three points thanks to draws in all its three group matches.

The Pharaohs- without injured Mohamed Salah- and Cape Verde battled to another 2-2 draw, both nations exchanging goals in added time to ensure their respective qualification into the knockout round.

Cape Verde however finished Group B as winners, while Egypt qualifies in second place.