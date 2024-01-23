Nigeria: Afcon 2023 - 'We're Ready for Any Team,' Declares Moses Simon

23 January 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

Senegal, Cameroon, and Guinea are a potential round of 16 opponents following the Super Eagles' second-place finish in Group A

Despite finishing second behind Equatorial Guinea in Group A of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, the Super Eagles remain resolute in their pursuit of a fourth AFCON title. They exude confidence, expressing readiness to face any team in the round of 16.

Midfielder Moses Simon, named Man of the Match in their hard-fought 1-0 win against Guinea-Bissau, declared their readiness to embrace any challenge on their path to glory.

"We're not losing sleep over who we'll face next," Simon confidently told reporters in Abidjan after the match. "We have no preference; we have to be ready for all opposition if we want to win the title. Any team we draw, we're ready for them and everyone else."

Senegal, Cameroon, and Guinea are potential opponents for Nigeria, with their second-place finish in Group A setting the stage for a thrilling showdown.

While the next opponent remains unknown, Simon reflected on the Guinea-Bissau encounter, acknowledging its difficulty.

"It was a good win for us," he said. "To make it out of the group is a positive step. It wasn't easy, but we showed resilience and determination."

Simon's pinpoint cross, deflected into the net by Opa Sangante just before halftime, proved the decisive moment in a tense match.

Jose Peseiro's side will now face the second-placed team from Group C in the Round of 16 on Saturday, eager to continue their pursuit of a fourth AFCON title.

