Nigeria: Govt to Introduce Malaria Vaccine in 2025 - NPHCDA

The federal government has commenced the process of introducing malaria vaccine in Nigeria between the end of this year and early 2025, the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) has said.

The executive director of the agency, Dr Muyi Aina, disclosed this at a news conference in Abuja yesterday.

He said the country would utilize a newer vaccine that is more effective, and would enable the country to reach more number of people

He said: "There are two types of vaccines, there is the RTS, malaria vaccine which is being used in Cameroon. It has a number of challenges. There is a newer vaccine, which is more effective and will enable us to reach more people. We are working with GAVI to switch Nigeria's plan towards that new vaccine, so that it will be introduced in a more effective way."

He said that the federal government would also roll out the second phase of the Human Papilomavirus (HPV) vaccination of girls between 9 and 14 in 21 states in May this year.

The government had, in October last year, rolled out the first phase of the vaccination in 16 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Aina said the agency, in collaboration with states, was working towards increasing the number of primary health care centers funded through the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund ( BHCPF) in the country.

He said, "Over the next four years, we are going to be working to make them fully functional, by making them have what they need to provide quality services. We will ensure that they have the workforce, the commodities and technical assistance to make good use of the resources that they are getting through the decentralized facility financing, and that they have all the equipment and infrastructure including accommodation for the front line health workers that are working in the health centres."

He said though diphtheria outbreak was not over, a lot of progress has been made in curbing the epidemic as evidenced in the reduction in the number of cases and deaths across states.