Nigeria: APC Nullifies Suspension of Party's Chairperson in Benue

The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has set aside the suspension of Augustine Agada, the chairperson of the Benue State chapter of the party.

Mr Agada was suspended on Monday by APC Ehaje Ward 1 in Owukpa of Ogbadibo Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesperson of the APC, Felix Morka, announced the revocation of the suspension on Wednesday in a statement.

The NWC directed the chapter to stay in action pending a review by the national body.

"The party has directed that the said suspension and all related actions in the matter be, and are hereby, set aside pending further review and decision of the Party's National Working Committee (NWC) on the matter.

"Therefore, Mr Augustine Agada remains a bonafide member, and the Chairman of the Benue State Chapter, of our party," the statement reads in part.

Crisis-ridden party

The Benue APC has been in crisis for a couple of months. There are speculations that the Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, have been locked in a supremacy battle for the control of the party.

Mr Agada, who is believed to be in the camp of Mr Akume, has been at loggerheads with the governor.

Mr Alia, 56, ditched his cassock last year and emerged as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC). He won the election on the back of a mass following.

Analysts believe that Mr Akume, a former governor of the state, provided the political structure that ultimately propelled the APC back to power in the state.

Last year, a group of federal lawmakers, loyal to Mr Akume, called for the intervention of President Bola Tinubu as they accused the governor of marginalising the members of the ruling party in the state.

Also, last week the APC candidate for Benue South Senatorial District in the 2023 General Elections, Daniel Onjeh, petitioned the national headquarters of the party, accusing Mr Agada of anti-party activities.