Nigeria: Decade of Excellence - Iniffaa to Honour Musawa, Uzoka-Anite, Film Industry Players

Inside Nollywood International Film Festival & Awards (INIFFAA) 2024 is gearing up to honour prominent figures, including the Minister of Art, Culture, and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, and Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Doris Uzoka-Anite, among others, as part of the this year's festival to mark a significant milestone to commemorate its 10th anniversary.

It said the 10-year journey contributed to the evolution of the Nigerian film industry and fostering original expression.

Founder and CEO of Inside Nollywood, Muoma Obinna, said in a press statement that INIFFAA 2024 aimed to strengthen global bonds within the film community.

Filmmakers, producers, and industry leaders from Nigeria and around the world are set to converge in Abuja for the culturally enriching event.

Obinna highlighted that the festival promises to be a celebration of outstanding Nollywood films, providing a coveted platform for filmmakers, actors, and industry professionals to gain recognition for their remarkable contributions.

"In celebrating our achievements over the past decade, we are also embracing our cultural roots by partnering with Indigenous Sport Week Abuja to showcase the dynamic and traditional sport of Dambe," Obinna added.

INIFFAA is an annual celebration that recognises the achievements and contributions of individuals and organisations in the Nigerian film industry. The festival offers a distinguished platform for filmmakers, actors, and industry stakeholders to showcase their work and connect with a global audience.

The diverse categories include Best Actor, Best Actress, Most Controversial Movie, Best Film Distribution Company, and more, showcasing the immense diversity and creativity within the Nigerian film industry.