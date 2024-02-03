Angola/Nigeria: Fans Optimistic Super Eagles Will Win 2023 Afcon After Defeating Angola

Football fans in Osogbo on Friday expressed optimism that Nigeria will win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament after the Super Eagles defeated Angola 1-0 to qualify for the semifinal of the competition.

The fans, who were in jubilant mood after the match on Friday, said they were sure that Nigeria would make it to the finals and win its fourth AFCON this year.

Adewale Alabi, a football fan and Super Eagles' supporter, said the team had become unstoppable, and would win the AFCON top prize.

"No matter what team and country Nigeria will face in the semifinal or final, we are surely winning them all.

"The Super Eagles mean business at this AFCON and anybody or country that stands in their way will be beaten, because the cup is coming to Nigeria," he said.

Abdulateef Ayanfe, another fan, said he was excited and happy about Nigeria's progress.

"You see, before the AFCON tournament, the team's performance made a lot of people talk down on Nigeria with many saying they might not even qualify from the group stage.

"Some even said the highest they would get to was the round of 16, like at 2021 AFCON, basing their prediction on the poor performance of the Super Eagles before the tournament.

"But as a strong believer in the Super Eagles, I have always countered them that Nigeria will surprise them all, and now, I am proud the Eagles have disappointed them.

"Nothing is stopping Nigeria from winning this AFCON. I believe it and so shall it be. UP Super Eagles, Up Nigeria," he said.

Tomiwa Ademola, in his on assessment of the game, said the performance of the Super Eagles dropped from their last match against Cameroon.

Ademola said the match was keenly contested, and that the Nigerian defence made so many mistakes, which would have cost the team the game.

"At some point, the Super Eagles' performance became disjointed, especially in the second half, as the defence line was giving the Angolans too much room to attack.

"They were losing the ball and making inaccurate passes. We were lucky that the Angolans did not equalise because going to extra time or penalty shootout might not favour us.

"In all, I am happy that we won the game, I will just urge our coach, Jose Peseiro, to correct the errors in tonight's game, moving forward," he said.