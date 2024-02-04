Nigeria: Super Eagles Are Winning With Luck - Gara Gombe

4 February 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olusola Jide Jide

The Chairman, Gombe State Athletics Association, Alhaji Ahmed Shuaibu Gara Gombe has expressed his reservations about the wins secured by Super Eagles in the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

It will be noted that the three-time champions has been on a winning streak after drawing 1-1 with Equatorial Guinea in their first game.

Speaking after the Super Eagles had defeated Angola 1-0 to secure a semi-finals slot, the former chairman of Gombe State Football Association (FA), said he is not impressed with the games so far. According to him, the team is riding on luck to win games.

"We are still wobbling but we are moving. we are moving by luck. There is still no coordination. If we win this tournament, the credit must go to God. The technical crew have no input in this team as we are not scoring goals as it should be. We relied on Osimhen to score but he is busy running up and down and that is because he is not getting the services required from the midfield.

"The only stand out player for me is the goalkeeper. I must say the defence has been very good as well but the midfield and attack If Angola had scored that goal that hit the post, what would have happened,"? he asked.

