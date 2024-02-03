Nigeria: Gbajabiamila Casts Vote, Assures End to Insecurity

Speaking with journalists after casting his vote, Mr Gbajabiamila assured that President Tinubu remains committed to solving the lingering issue of insecurity in the country.

The Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, has cast his ballot in the House of Representatives bye-election for Surulere Federal Constituency 1.

Mr Gbajabiamila, who was accompanied by Wasiu Eshinlokun, a senator representing Lagos Central senatorial district, voted around 11 a.m. at Polling Unit 014 Elizabeth Fowler, Ward 08.

Speaking with journalists after voting, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives assured that President Tinubu remains committed to solving the lingering issue of insecurity in the country.

"President Tinubu has his gaze fixed on solving that problem. We've had this issue for years, not just in the last government. Now, we have somebody who will address those issues positively. But, it is not going to be a walk in the pack. It is important that we come together as Nigerians," he said.

Mr Gbajabiamila's seat in the lower chamber became vacant following his appointment as the Chief of Staff by President Tinubu.

The candidates vying to replace Gbajabiamila are Fuad Kayode Laguda of the All Progressives Congress, Adeola Adebanjo Damilola of the Labour Party; Afemighie Jerry of the People's Democratic Party; Jonathan Ololade of All Progressives Grand Alliance; Samuel Uchechi Ekwuruke of Allied People's Movement, and Yinusa Musa Adisa of the Action People's Party.

Others include Muyiwa Adedeji of Social Democratic Party, Oluwole Austine Brito of the Young Progressives Party, and Akinyemi Da-Silva of Accord Party, among others.

Meanwhile, PREMIUM TIMES observed that residents did not fully comply with the "restriction of vehicular movement" order in the election area, as announced by the Lagos State Police Command.

Private vehicles, commercial buses and tricycles were seen flouting the order.