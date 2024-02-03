Liberia: President Boakai Makes More Appointments in Government

The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. has nominated additional officials to positions in government affecting the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Liberia Institute for Statistics and Geo Information Services, Monrovia City Corporation, Ministry of Public Works, Ministry of Gender Children & Social Protection, and the Roberts International Airport.

The nominees include:

1. Mr. Francis Sakala Nyumalin, Minister, Ministry of Internal Affairs

2. Mr. Richard F. Ngafuan, Director General, Liberia Institute for Statistics & Geo Information Service.

3. Mr. John Charuk Siafa, City Mayor, City of Monrovia

4. Mr. Eric Gabriel Jenn-Judgges, Deputy Minister for Technical Services, Ministry of Public Works

5. Mr. Smukai Dunnoh, Deputy Minister for Administration, Ministry of Public Works

6. Ms. Jocelia J. Taplah, Deputy Minister for Rural Development & Community Service, Ministry of Public Works

7. Ms. Laura Golakeh, Deputy Minister for Gender, Ministry of Gender Child & Social Protection

8. Mr. Frederick S. Cooper, Deputy Minister for Administration, Ministry of Gender, Children & Social Protection

9. Ms. Garmai Tokpah, Deputy Minister for Children & Social Protection, Ministry of Gender Children & Social Protection

10. Mr. Curtis V. Dorley, Deputy Minister for Research, Policy and Planning, Ministry of Gender Children & Social Protection

11. Ms. Tebeh Myers Glay, Assistant Minister for Administration, Ministry of Gender Children & Social Protection

12. Ms. Josephine Greaves, Assistant Minister for Children & Social Protection, Ministry of Gender Children & Social Protection

13. Madam Ophelia Kennedy, Assistant Minister for Gender, Ministry of Gender Children & Social Protection

These nominations where applicable, are subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate.

Meanwhile, the Liberian Leader has appointed Mr. Massaquoi M. Kamara as Officer In-Charge of the Roberts International Airport. This appointment takes immediate effect.

Signed:

Kula Bonah Nyei Fofana

Presidential Press Secretary immediate release

