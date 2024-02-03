Liberia - President Boakai Makes Additional Appointments in Government

President of Liberia, Joseph Nyumah Boakai, giving his inauguration speech after taking the oath of office on January 22, 2024.

Executive Mansion Press Release

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has nominated additional officials to positions in government affecting the Ministry of State, the National Port Authority, the National Investment Commission, the Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces of Liberia, and the Office of the President.

The nominees include:

Madam Mamaka Bility, Minister of State Without Portfolio, Ministry of State

Mr. Samuel A. Stevquoah, Minister of State without Portfolio/Special Services, Ministry of State

Attorney Cornelia Kruah Togba, Deputy Minister for Administration, Ministry of State

Madam Ora Richards, Deputy Minister for Budget and Finance, Ministry of State

Mr. Sekou Dukuly, Managing Director, National Port Authority

Mr. James Bernard, Deputy Managing Director for Administration, National Port Authority

Mr. Jeff Blibo, Chairman, National Investment Commission

Mr. Melvin Sheriff, Executive Director, National Investment Commission

Major General Prince C. Johnson, retired and nominated as Minister of the Ministry of Defense

Brigadier General Geraldine George, retired and nominated as Deputy Minister for Operations, Ministry of Defense

Major General Daniel D. Ziankahn, nominated as Ambassador-Designate

Col. Davidson T. Forleh, promoted to the rank of Brigadier General and nominated for Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Liberia

Col. Theophilus Dana, nominated as Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Liberia

Ms. Morie Yaude Nemah, Executive Assistant, Office of the President, Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs

These nominations where applicable, are subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate.

Meanwhile, the Liberian Leader, Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of Liberia hereby directs the Ministry of Defense and Chief of Staff to conduct the appropriate procedures consistent with established military protocols.