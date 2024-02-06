Africa: Nwabali Anticipates Interesting Clash Against South Africa

Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams was the hero as South Africa beat Cape Verde 2-1 on penalties following a goalless 120 minutes to advance to the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals.

Super Eagles new number one, Stanley Nwabali has said he is looking forward to Wednesday's Africa Cup of Nations semi-final against South Africa in Bouake.

Nwabali who plies his career with Chippa United in South Africa said he knows the players and they know him. He further said he would have a sweet day stopping all efforts by the Bafana Bafana and then seeing them shunted to the third-place match.

"I want to play against South Africa. I really wish to see how my defence will fare against them. Yes, most of their players know me and I also know them. It will be an interesting evening in Bouake," he said.

However, the three-time champions are now clear favourites as the game will be the 15th clash between both countries at full international level.

Nigeria has won seven out of the previous 14 matches, with five drawn and two won by South Africa. Besides dealing with the incredible energy and pace of Africa Player of the Year Victor Osimhen, another major challenge that the Bafana Bafana will face is the intractability of wing-terrors Ademola Lookman and Moses Simon.

Lookman, with three goals in the tournament so far, and Simon, with two assists, can be entirely unpredictable for any defense. A stingy rearguard, led by on-field captain William Ekong, has provided all the answers to tricky questions by the opposition in their last four matches and looks as solid as the Berlin Wall at its height.

Calvin Bassey, Semi Ajayi, Zaidu Sanusi, and Olaoluwa Aina are the other pegs in that rearguard, and the attack-minded Aina offers even more problems for the 1996 champions.

The Super Eagles are aiming for a fourth star on their crest, while the Bafana (Boys) are only aiming for a second triumph, following their win on home soil 28 years ago.