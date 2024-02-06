Africa: Afcon - Be Mindful of Where You Watch Semi-Final Match, High Commission Warns Nigerians in South Africa

Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams was the hero as South Africa beat Cape Verde 2-1 on penalties following a goalless 120 minutes to advance to the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals.

Nigerians in South Africa have been warned against wide celebration should Super Eagles defeat Bafana Bafana.

Nigeria will on Wednesday clash with South Africa for a place in the final of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) ongoing in Cote d'Ivoire.

But Nigeria's High Commission in South Africa has issued a warning to Nigerians in the Nelson Mandela country.

In an advisory, the high commission said: "The attention of the Nigeria High Commission Pretoria has been drawn to potentially inflammatory online comments made by a section of South African citizens against Nigerians living in host country, largely influenced by the upcoming 2024 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final match between the Super Eagles and the Bafana Bafana on Wednesday 7th February 2024.

"Most of the comments consist of veiled threats against 'Nigerians cooking jollof rice' before the match, and 'showing pepper to Nigerians if the Bafana Bafana lose to Super Eagles', among others.

"In this regard, the High Commission hereby advises the Nigerian community to be watchful of their utterances, be mindful of where they choose to watch the match especially in public places, and refrain from engaging in loud, riotous or provocative celebrations should the Super Eagles win the match.

"Additionally, Nigerians should maintain the good conduct they are known for, and be law abiding before, during and after the match. Should any provocations arise, they should not be reciprocated but reported to the appropriate authorities."