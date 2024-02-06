Africa: Osimhen Doubtful for South Africa Clash, Misses Super Eagles Trip to Bouake

Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams was the hero as South Africa beat Cape Verde 2-1 on penalties following a goalless 120 minutes to advance to the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen could miss the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final against South Africa after failing to travel with the rest of the squad from Abidjan to Bouake.

Nigeria face rivals South Africa in the first semi-final of the competition on Wednesday in Bouake for a place in Sunday's final.

In a statement released by the Super Eagles media team, Osimhen will be monitored in Abijdan while the rest of the squad head to Bouake where they will take on South Africa.

"We will fly from Abidjan to Bouaké today via a 10pm Air Cote d'Ivoire flight," an official statement from the team on Monday night says.

"Victor Osimhen will not join us on this trip as a result of an abdominal discomfort.

"Team medics confirmed that he has been placed under close watch with a member of the medical team staying behind in Abidjan with him.

"If cleared by tomorrow morning, he will join the rest of the squad before 5pm."

Osimhen has started in all of Super Eagles' five matches in Cote d'Ivoire, scoring one goal and chalking up one assist.

