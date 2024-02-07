Nigeria: Afcon 2023 - It Is Coming Back Home - Super Eagles Legend Kanu

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu has insisted that the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON title will return to Nigeria.

Kanu, who feels the Super Eagles are poised to make history, stated this while supporting Jose Peseiro's team to defeat South Africa in Wednesday's AFCON semi-final.

The Arsenal icon shared his thoughts in a video posted on his X account on Wednesday morning.

"The boys have done us proud. Semifinals here we come. I told you we are going to be in the finals and we are going to win this tournament. Pray for them, support them, wish them the best luck," Kanu said.

"This is our cup. It's coming back home. Come on Super Eagles. You can do this, it is remaining only two games, history to be made."

Nigeria had defeated Angola in the quarter-final, while South Africa defeated Cape Verde.

