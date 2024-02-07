Nigeria/South Africa: Nigeria Vs South Africa - Bafana Bafana Players to Watch Out for

As the Super Eagles take on Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the first semifinal of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2023) in Cote d'Ivoire, Nigeria has to watch out for some players.

Both teams have battled it out a couple of times at the tournament, with the Super Eagles edging South Africa 2-1 in the quarterfinals when they last met at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.

In Cote d'Ivoire, the sides have kept four clean sheets and last conceded in their group stage games, respectively.

The Super Eagles last won the AFCON in 2013, and South Africa, on the other hand, last lifted the title in 1996 when they hosted the tournament.

With the final at stake, Jose Peseiro's men will have to be wary of these South African players.

Ronwen Williams

The Mamelodi Sundowns keeper made headlines with his superb save in the team's quarterfinal triumph against Cape Verde.

Williams stole the show during penalty shootouts, as he saved 4 out of the 5 penalties he faced, securing South Africa's passage into the semis.

The 32-year-old has sharp reflexes, and the Super Eagles will have to be at the top of their game to put the ball into the back of the net.

Percy Tau

Former Brighton star Tau is known for his exceptional ability to move through defences, a quality that distinguishes him on the field.

Although the 29-year-old has had a mixed fortune at the tournament, he missed a penalty in South Africa's loss to Mali in their opening game.

However, the CAF Inter-Club Player of the Year possesses a great quality, which the Eagles must be wary of.

Teboho Mokoena

The 27-year-old Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder has emerged as one of the unsung heroes of South Africa's campaign thus far at the Africa Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast.

Teboho Mokoena scored a spectacular free-kick to inspire Bafana Bafana to a 2-0 win over Morocco in the round of 16.

Nigeria will certainly be cautious of the midfielder when the two teams face off on Wednesday.