Africa: Rivals Nigeria and Cote d'Ivoire collide in blockbuster AFCON final showdown

Confederation of African Football
Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen celebrates victory during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations match between Nigeria and South Africa.
5 February 2024
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Abidjan — A titanic clash awaits African football as Nigeria and Cote d'Ivoire contest the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON 2023 final on Sunday. This heavyweight bout sees two bitter rivals collide with continental glory at stake.

February 11th will witness a final for the ages at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium. When these foes last met in the group stage, Nigeria edged out the hosts 1-0.

However, with redemption on the line, Cote d'Ivoire will be a different beast. And Nigeria know preventing the Elephants from winning a third AFCON on home soil represents their toughest test.

For Nigerian manager Jose Peseiro, outwitting Cote d'Ivoire boss Emerse Fae will be key. Peseiro's tactical nous guided Nigeria past South Africa in a penalty shootout thriller on Wednesday's first semi final

But Fae's also showed grit to overcome DR Congo 1-0 in the semi-finals. Much will depend on the battle between Peseiro and fae on the touchline.

On the pitch, the stars will shine bright under the Abidjan lights. ICote d'Ivoire boasts star players Nicolas Pepe and prolific Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller.

Yet Nigeria have talents like Napoli's Victor Osimhen and William Troost-Ekong in their ranks. With such pedigree on display, a goal-fest could await.

Whoever prevails, African football is the ultimate winner. This TotalEnergies CAF AFCON reaches a fitting crescendo with two heavyweights fighting for continental glory.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.