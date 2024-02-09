Nigeria/Cote d'Ivoire: I Can't Wait to Watch Afcon Final - Burna Boy

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has expressed delight over the Super Eagles' win against Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the Wednesday Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semifinal.

The musician, who celebrated Nigeria's players on his Twitter page, said he was eagerly anticipating the final.

The Super Eagles' thrilling victory over Bafana Bafana captured the interest of many Nigerians as the team advanced to the AFCON final.

Burna tweeted, "Congratulations @NGSuperEagles !! Can't Wait to watch the finals on Sunday."

Here are some netizen's reactions to the superstar's tweet:

@jamiu_XL said, "Ahh, the greatest African artist will be watching super eagles play on sunday ... i'm already seated."

@AEzenyili tweeted, "Super Eagles of Nigeria soared higher."

@Ejude44 said, "Hopefully, the super eagles will stand twice as tall on that day."

@pdestiny777 added, "E don burst."