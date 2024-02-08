Senegal: Crackdown On Media After Election Delay

press release

According to a statement issued by SYNPICS, 'this iniquitous decision is an unprecedented violation of press freedom' and an attack on the right to work of the employees of Walfadjri TV. SYNPICS 'appeals to the Minister of Communication to rescind this harsh decision, especially when, according to reports, the last suspension in July was declared illegal by the Supreme court'.

SYNPICS Secretary General, Amadou Bamba Kasse, said "Like all other television channels in the country, Walfadjri TV is entitled to hold a special program on the country's political situation, concerning the suspension of the electoral process by the President of the Republic, on Saturday".

In the wake of the suspension of the electoral process by President Macky Sall on 3 February, women journalists Sokhna Ndack Mbacke of online news site Agora Tv and Khadija Diouf of Emedia were manhandled, harassed, brutalised and detained by the security forces on 4 February before being released in the evening. L' Association des Femmes de Medias du Senegal (AFMS) condemned in the strongest terms 'these dishonourable acts by the security forces and reminded the government of its obligation to preserve the physical integrity of journalists in the exercise of their duties'.

In another unprecedented development, the Minister of Communication, Telecommunications and Digital Economy, Moussa Bocar Thiam stated that due to the dissemination of 'several hateful and subversive' messages relayed over social media in the context of threats to public order disturbances mobile internet access is temporarily suspended as from Sunday 4 February at 22:00.

IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger said that journalists must be allowed to execute their professional duties without any form of intimidation especially during the election period. "There can be no free and fair elections anywhere if the media is repressed and prevented from executing its duties. The media are the eyes and ears of the public, especially the voiceless, and must be allowed to perform its duties in the public interest."

The IFJ joins its affiliate SYNPICS in calling on the Minister of Communication and Telecommunications to rescind its decision and allow Walfadjri TVto resume broadcasting. SYNPICS also request that the proposed amendments to update the press code be voted on as soon as possible.