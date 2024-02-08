Senegal - U.S., CDD Condemn Presidential Poll Shift

The United States and the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD West Africa) have condemned the postponement of the highly anticipated presidential election in Senegal, which was originally scheduled for 25 February.

A US State Department spokesman, Matthew Miller, in a statement on Tuesday said "The United States is deeply concerned by actions taken to delay Senegal's February 25 presidential election, which run contrary to Senegal's strong democratic tradition."

Similarly, the CDD in a statement said that apart from disrupting the timeline for the conduct of elections, this decision represents a clear violation of the rule of law and the democratic rights of the Senegalese people.

"We therefore urge the Senegalese government to respect the sanctity of the democratic process. Elections are the foundation of democracy, allowing citizens to exercise their right to choose their leaders," it said.

Meanwhile, human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has called on the leadership of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to immediately reply to the deteriorating human rights and rule of law crisis in Senegal.