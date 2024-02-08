Namibia: Govt Calls for Artists to Perform Pro Bono Tributes to Geingob

The Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (MICT) has called for artists to submit performance requests to honour president Hage Geingob in the spirit of patriotism.

The call was made for musicians, artists or bands that wish to pay tribute to the late president to submit their requests to the MICT along with their tech rider requirements.

According to executive director Audrin Mathe, artists are being asked to do so on a voluntary basis, which ultimately means that no artist should expect compensation.

"The idea was to broaden the diversity of performers. The performances are limited to religious genres. This is being done on a voluntary basis," Mathe says.

"Namibian artists should definitely do it in the spirit of patriotism. Knowing that they're not getting any compensation. The late great president played an integral role in the liberation of our country and I don't think it will hurt any artist to showcase their talent in celebration of his life," he says.

Choir conductor and gospel artist Alex Shiwayu says he would be privileged to perform.

"Of course I can perform for free, but if they are giving something to the artists that are performing I will take that. That's my honest response. Same applies to my choir. It's not really about the money, it's about giving our last respect to our brave president," Shiwayu says.

Rapper Ngai-I told unWrap.online he too would not mind performing for free despite not being a gospel musician.

Artists are requested to send their requests and requirements to ED-Office@mict.gove.na. -unWrap.online

