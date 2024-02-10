Senegal: Student Killed During Dakar Protests

Protesters run from tear gas in Dakar, Senegal, during the March 30 demonstratons in 2023.

Dakar — A young man was killed during these clashes, reports our correspondent in Dakar, Juliette Dubois. He was a student at Gaston Berger University.

His death was confirmed by a hospital source and a university source. According to the university's geography club, his name is Alpha Yoro Tounkara who was studying in the second year of his degree in this discipline.

In other towns in the north of the country such as Louga, groups of demonstrators were seen burning tires. Several arrests took place and similar scenes took place in Mbacké.

Translated from fr.allafrica.com - read the original